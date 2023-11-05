Gujarat’s gram panchayat transforms waste into fertilizers, plastic into bricks and benches

“Dumad Village in Vadodara Implements Innovative Solid Waste Management Strategy with ‘Kachra Ma Thi Kanchan'”

Dumad Village in Vadodara has introduced a groundbreaking solid waste management program known as “Kachra Ma Thi Kanchan,” translating to “turning waste into gold.” This initiative has revolutionized the way the village handles both green and dry waste. Residents actively participate in the creation of organic and solid fertilizers from waste materials, which are subsequently sold to local farms. Additionally, villagers employ a baling machine to reduce plastic waste volume and use it to craft bricks and benches.

The Dumad Gram Panchayat in Vadodara taluka has made significant strides in solid waste management since the inception of the “Kachra Ma Thi Kanchan” program on April 1, 2019. This initiative, a result of collaboration between the “Kachre Se Azadi Foundation” and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, was embraced by the Gram Panchayat in April 2021. Since then, the program has been executed seamlessly within the designated region, ensuring fair compensation for the dedicated workers involved in the process.

To secure community support for solid waste management and sanitation, extensive awareness campaigns were conducted. These efforts focused on educating residents about the importance of segregating dry and wet garbage properly. As a result, residents have become more conscientious about waste separation at the household level. Garbage collection from over 1,380 households is meticulously managed, with the Gram Panchayat overseeing the transport of green and dry waste to the processing unit.

At the waste processing unit, green waste undergoes a specific treatment process involving a rocket composter and the addition of bacterial culture, followed by a 30-day composting period in a designated pit. This method yields both liquid and dry organic fertilizers, which are distributed to local farmers. Plastic waste is meticulously separated into seven categories by the Gram Panchayat within the dry waste stream. The plastic waste is then compressed using baling equipment to reduce its volume before being sent to industries in Anand and Ahmadabad, where it is repurposed into bricks and tiles. This multifaceted approach has transformed waste management and sustainability efforts in Dumad Village.