Indian Railways cancels several express, memu services: Full list

Vijayawada: South Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways cancelled several express and memu services. These trains were cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada division.

Services of four trains will be interrupted. The train 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express leaving Guntur from November 6 to 12 will be cancelled. Train 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express leaving Visakhapatnam from November 7 to 13 will also be cancelled.

The train 07466 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam Memu Special Express leaving Rajahmundry from November 6 to 13 will be cancelled. Its pairing train 07467 Visakhapatnam- Rajahmundry Memu will also be cancelled during the period.