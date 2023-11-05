Kerala Syllabus Class 2, 4, 6 Textbooks to Return with Two Volumes Next Year

The Kerala Government’s recent decision regarding the textbooks for Classes 2, 4, and 6 in the state syllabus has revealed that these classes will continue to use two volumes for the next academic year. The government has granted permission to incorporate the second volume into these classes by including lessons from the 19 books that make up the third volume of textbooks.

This practice began during the 2020-21 academic year when schools faced closures due to the COVID-19 crisis. To ensure the availability of printed textbooks, the authorities combined the third volume with the second volume for Classes 1-7, and this approach has been sustained in subsequent years.

In addition, the Education Department is set to introduce new textbooks for Classes 1, 3, 5, and 7 in the upcoming academic year, each with three volumes to correspond to different terms. However, the revised textbooks for Classes 2, 4, and 6 will only be introduced in the subsequent year.

A government official explained the decision, stating, “If the textbooks for Classes 2, 4, and 6 were to be printed as three volumes, their proof would need to be rechecked and approved by the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training). This process would result in delays, so we opted to continue printing them in two volumes for the coming academic year.”