Kerala’s ‘Jail Adalat’ facilitates resolution of compoundable offenses

The “Jail Adalat” initiative, spearheaded by the Under Trial Review Committees (UTRC) in Kerala, is dedicated to resolving compoundable criminal offenses efficiently. This program notifies all relevant parties involved in such cases and conducts settlement discussions directly within the jail premises. The outcomes have been remarkably positive, saving significant amounts of time, effort, and money that would have otherwise been spent on lengthy legal procedures.

The adalat emphasizes the advantages of choosing to compound the offense, leading to the contentment of all parties involved. Through this process, the wrongdoer is forgiven, and litigation is brought to an end. A recent instance saw the adalat passing an order to exonerate an accused individual of theft. In return, the complainant was granted full custody of a vehicle, a matter that could have taken several months to resolve through a trial.

Sub Judge Renjith Krishnan presided over the adalat, with support from advocates Adeep M and Santhy S from the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System in Ernakulam. This initiative is being conducted in various jails, with the next session scheduled for November 11 in Aluva and Muvattupuzha.