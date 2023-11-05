Launch date of Vivo X100 series revealed: Details

Mumbai: Chinese technology giant Vivo has announced the launch date of its Vivo X100 series. The new smartphone series will be launched in China on November 13 at 7:00 pm local Beijing time (4:30 pm IST).

According to the reports, the Vivo X100 series will have three models, – the base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+.

The phone is seen with a blue ripple glass finish design. It is equipped with four camera sensors and a vertical LED flash unit on the top right corner of the panel, outside the module. The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary rear sensor, a Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto shooter with 4.3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 phones are also expected to pack LPDDR5T RAM. The base model is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the pro model has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.