New Delhi ranks among top polluted cities globally, India Eighth in worst air quality country 2022

Once again, New Delhi has secured the unenviable position of topping a real-time compilation of the world’s most polluted cities, as reported by Swiss organization IQAir. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was registered at a staggering 640 on Friday, firmly placing it in the “hazardous” category. Following New Delhi, the Pakistani city of Lahore ranked second on the list with an AQI of 335, according to Reuters. Additionally, India occupied the eighth position among countries with the poorest air quality in 2022, based on data provided by Swiss group IQAir.

Regional officials attributed the surge in air pollutants to a seasonal combination of lower temperatures, a lack of wind, and the practice of crop stubble burning in neighboring farming states, as reported by Reuters. Many of New Delhi’s 20 million residents reported discomfort, experiencing symptoms such as eye irritation and itchy throats, as the air quality index hovered around 480 at certain monitoring stations. An AQI of 0-50 is typically considered “good,” while readings between 400-500 are harmful to the health of both healthy individuals and those with preexisting medical conditions, as noted by Reuters. Unfortunately, officials do not anticipate an immediate improvement in air quality.

