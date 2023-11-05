Surge in Canadian Emigrants Amid Job Market and Housing Challenges

Canada’s ambitious plan to welcome 500,000 new immigrants annually by 2025 has hit a concerning roadblock. A recent study titled ‘The Leaky Bucket,’ jointly conducted by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) and the Conference Board of Canada, highlights a growing exodus of newcomers from the country. The primary reasons behind this trend include issues of housing affordability, a struggling job market, and an overburdened healthcare system.

According to the report, the surge in immigrants leaving Canada became evident between 2017 and 2019, with many choosing to depart after residing in the country for four to seven years. This presents a significant challenge, given that new immigrants contribute nearly 1.3 percent to Canada’s annual population growth.

Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, which commissioned the study, expressed his concerns: “After giving Canada a try, growing numbers of immigrants are saying ‘no thanks’ and are moving on. That’s not just a problem for immigrants. That’s a problem for everyone.” He emphasized the national interest in retaining immigrants, especially when Canada increasingly relies on them to address shortages in critical sectors like housing and healthcare.

Stefan Fournier, Executive Director at The Conference Board of Canada, which conducted the study, noted, “Our research in this area shows that immigration leads to economic growth, improves the worker-to-retiree ratio, and eases labor shortages that contribute to inflation. But as our research shows, attracting immigrants is only one part of the equation; we also need to retain them once they’re here in Canada.”

The study’s recommendations call for coordinated efforts from federal, provincial, and local governments to implement programs that facilitate the settlement of new immigrants, invest in housing and healthcare, and support employers in recruiting, hiring, and retaining immigrant workers. This multifaceted approach aims to ensure that Canada’s commitment to immigration translates into a successful and sustainable future for both newcomers and the nation as a whole.