Virat Kohli Celebrates 35 Years: The ‘King’ Reigns On!

In 2009, the entire Mohun Bagan cricket team reveled in their P. Sen Trophy triumph at the iconic Eden Gardens, with one notable exception. A young Virat Kohli, a mere 20 years old back then, had already displayed promise as the U-19 World Cup captain. He quietly observed the jubilant celebrations from a white cane chair just outside the Eden dressing room.

At that time, Kohli’s journey was in its nascent stages, characterized by a solitary half-century in five ODIs. Now, 14 years later, on his 35th birthday, he prepares to face South Africa on the very same hallowed ground, leaving a profound impression on those who witnessed the transformation of a cricketing genius under the sweltering heat and humidity.

Back in 2009, he had stunned the cricketing world by scoring a remarkable 184 runs off 121 balls in a final match against Town Club, even though the opponent might not have been formidable. Kohli’s exceptional performance in such grueling conditions provided a glimpse of the superstar he would eventually become.

Recalling that match, Kohli remarked, “Bahut tough thaa. Lag raha tha skin phat raha hai (It was tough. The heat was unbearable).” That ‘club-class’ century served as a tantalizing preview of his future exploits, which came to fruition six months later when he notched his first of 48 ODI hundreds with a 107 against Sri Lanka at the same venue, alongside Gautam Gambhir.

In a show of encouragement, Gambhir handed his player of the match check to the young Kohli. It’s perhaps fitting that the world-record-equalling 49th hundred might occur where it all began.

Kohli’s dedication, humility, and unwavering discipline have always been evident to his childhood coach and mentor, Rajkumar Sharma, who now shares a deep fatherly bond with the cricketing maestro.

As he readies himself for the forthcoming challenge, coach Rahul Dravid has emphasized that Kohli remains steadfastly focused on the team’s success, not just his personal milestones.

Over the years, Kohli has evolved from a prodigious talent into a fitness enthusiast, a prolific run-scorer, and a prominent figure on social media. Since stepping down from the captaincy, he appears more unburdened and motivated.

Last year, on November 5, he postponed his birthday celebrations until after the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. This year, the Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) proposal for a public birthday celebration was not approved by the BCCI. Perhaps, Kohli wishes to keep everything on hold until November 19, hinting at his unwavering commitment to the game he loves.