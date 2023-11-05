Visit Abruzzo, Italy for Unlimited Free Wine 24/7!

How about experiencing a place where you can indulge in premium red wine without interruption? It truly sounds like a wine lover’s paradise, doesn’t it? Well, this dreamy destination is real, and it boasts a wine fountain that graciously pours free red wine around the clock. This extraordinary location is none other than Abruzzo, a picturesque town on the eastern coast of Italy along the Adriatic Sea. The renowned ‘Fontana del Vino’ (Wine Fountain) is the star attraction here.

The inspiration for Abruzzo’s wine fountain came from a similar project in Spain’s Navarra, established by Dora Sarchese Winery. However, the key differentiator that sets Italy’s wine fountain apart from similar endeavors across Europe is its ceaseless flow. Not only is the wine continuous, but the experience of savoring this red nectar comes at no cost to visitors.

The concept of this free wine fountain is closely tied to the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. Dora Sarchese Winery, the visionary behind this project, chose to unveil the fountain on October 9th, aligning with their harvest event. You can find the Dora Sarchese wine fountain on a route named after St. Thomas, the “‘ammino di San Tommaso, at Caldari di Ortona” in Abruzzo. This path connects Rome to Ortona, a town renowned for its historic cathedral and the ancient Aragonese Castle, constructed in 1452.

While the wine fountain is a compelling reason to visit Abruzzo, there’s much more to explore in this enchanting region. It boasts an array of castles, medieval towns, natural parks, majestic mountains, historical sites, and even beautiful beaches. Some highlights include Civitella del Tronto, home to Italy’s highest fortress, the Trabocchi Coast with its iconic fishing nets, the scenic Majella National Park, and Sulmona, famous for its unique confetti. Abruzzo is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering opportunities for hiking, skiing, and various winter activities. The popular ski area of Roccaraso caters to both novice and expert skiers, and it’s surrounded by charming cafes and shops adored by tourists. Abruzzo is a true gem waiting to be explored.