WhatsApp bans more than 71 lakh accounts in India

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned more than 71lakh accounts in India in September. These accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India.

The social media platform informed that between September 1-30, 71,11,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned in India and 25,71,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users in the country.

The instant messaging platform has received 10,442 complaints in the month of September. As per the reports, the record ‘actioned’ was 85. ‘Accounts Actioned’ denotes the reports in which WhatsApp took remedial action on the basis of the report and it took action which indicates either banning of an account or a previously banned account which was restored as a result.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in March, higher than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month, and it received and complied with three orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee during March.