21 illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev App, blocked by Center on ED’s request

In response to a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central government has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, which include the Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro, according to an official statement released on Sunday. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, raised concerns that despite possessing the authority to do so, the Chhattisgarh government did not request the blocking of these platforms.

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) confirmed the issuance of blocking orders against these 22 illegal betting apps and websites, citing the Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro among them. The action was prompted by investigations carried out by the Enforcement Directorate, focused on an illegal betting app syndicate, and subsequent raids conducted on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the unlawful operations of the app.

Minister Chandrasekhar emphasized that the Chhattisgarh government possessed the authority to recommend the shutdown of websites/apps under Section 69A of the IT Act but failed to do so, even after investigating the matter for over a year. The sole request for action came from the ED, and it was promptly acted upon. Currently, two individuals, Bhim Singh Yadav, a constable in the Chhattisgarh police force, and Asim Das, are in custody, having been arrested for violating the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as outlined in the statement.