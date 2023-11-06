Air India extends flight cancellations to this country till November 30

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India has suspended its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 30. The extension of flight suspension was announced due to the tensions between Israel and militant group Hamas.

The airline has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv since October 7. Normally, Air India operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from New Delhi. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Last month, the airline operated a few chartered flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital under the government’s Operation Ajay to bring back Indians who wished to come back from Israel .