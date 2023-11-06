Counterfeit CBI and Customs Agents Steal Rs 3 Cr from TVM Locals

Scammers, posing as central agency investigators and presenting fraudulent CBI and Customs-related documents, defrauded two Thiruvananthapuram residents of a total of Rs 2.85 crore.

The 70-year-old Chartered Accountant suffered a substantial loss of Rs 2.25 crore, while a trader receiving medical treatment in Taliparamba lost Rs 60 lakh to unidentified cyber criminals. These criminals used fake FIRs in the name of central investigation agencies to deceive their victims.

Both victims reported the incidents to the cyber police, who promptly froze one of the bank accounts containing Rs 25 lakh stolen from the chartered accountant.

The scam began with a call from someone claiming to be from Mumbai Customs, informing the victim that a parcel sent abroad using their Aadhar card and other documents had been seized, containing fake passports and MDMA. The victim was then instructed to appear at the Mumbai Customs Office.

The call was later converted to a video call, with the impersonator posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch official, asserting that the case was now under the jurisdiction of the CBI. The victim received an “ID of the CBI official and a copy of the FIR.” They were told to prove their innocence by sharing personal details, including their bank accounts.

Unaware of the scam, the victim complied and was asked to transfer 75% of their bank account balance to government accounts, promising eventual reimbursement after examination by the Reserve Bank of India. The fraudster provided six bank accounts, and the victim transferred the first installment.

After receiving a fake document claiming the receipt of the amount, another individual, posing as a Finance Department official, requested the remaining money. The chartered accountant transferred Rs 2.25 crore over two days but grew suspicious when the “sleuths” repeatedly demanded more funds. He then reported the incident to the cyber police.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the money transferred to the initial six bank accounts was quickly moved to 36 other accounts, resulting in nearly Rs 2 crore being withdrawn.

The trader was similarly duped by the fraudsters, who convinced him that he was facing a case under the Indian Secret Act and sent a counterfeit “arrest warrant” in the name of the CBI. They siphoned off Rs 60 lakh from him over four days. A special cyber team, led by Thiruvananthapuram DCP P Nithin Raj, is currently investigating both cases.

If you suspect you have fallen victim to cyber fraud, call ‘1930’ immediately. This number connects you to the operating wing of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Central Home Department. They have round-the-clock control rooms in all states and can help freeze the bank account and prevent further transfers of the lost money.