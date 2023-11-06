Dulquer Salmaan and Kamal Haasan to co-star in Mani Ratnam’s next film.

Dulquer Salmaan and renowned director Mani Ratnam are joining forces once again for their upcoming project, tentatively titled ‘KH 234’. This film marks an exciting milestone in Dulquer’s career, as he shares the screen with the legendary Kamal Haasan for the first time. The official title of the movie is set to be revealed today, coinciding with Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday celebration.

Kamal Haasan, who is no stranger to working with Mani Ratnam, recently treated fans by sharing the first-look poster of ‘KH 234’ across his social media platforms. The music for the film will be composed by the maestro, AR Rahman. As we speak, the movie’s production is in full swing, and we can anticipate the announcement of the complete cast and crew in the near future.

It’s worth noting that Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s previous collaboration, ‘Nayakan,’ has remained an iconic project for over three decades, boasting a dedicated fan base. Now, these two industry legends have come together once more for ‘KH 234’, a film that has garnered immense anticipation. This project is a joint production effort by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, promising an intriguing cinematic experience.