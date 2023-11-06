Idukki Heavy rains cause havoc in Santhanpara Village, claiming one life

Heavy rainfall in Idukki’s village on Sunday night resulted in the unfortunate loss of one life and extensive damage to crops and properties belonging to local residents. Santhanpara bore the brunt of this natural disaster, with landslides occurring in the Dalam and Pethotty areas of the Santhanpara panchayat. District disaster management authorities reported that Roy, a 55-year-old resident of Santhanpara, lost his life in the landslide. The heavy downpour began at 7 pm on Sunday and persisted throughout the night. Even though the landslide happened 4 kilometers from Roy’s isolated residence, it went unnoticed until Monday morning when local residents and authorities discovered the mudslide on his home, prompting rescue efforts.

Additionally, the landslide in the Dalam area resulted in partial damage to at least four houses. Mini, a resident of the Kacharayil house in Pethotty, narrowly escaped as mud and water inundated her home around 9 pm on Sunday, though her parked two-wheeler was washed away. Residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the commotion, engaging in rescue operations. Numerous electric poles also succumbed to the elements, leaving the area without power. The roads leading to Dalam suffered damage as well. Meanwhile, several mudslides occurred along the Kumily-Munnar National Highway in Pooppara, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Further landslides were reported in Kallippara, Santhanpara, causing substantial damage to agricultural land. However, a precise estimate of the overall losses is still pending. Given the issuance of an orange alert by the IMD in Idukki on Monday, the district has been placed on high alert. District officials, including the collector and revenue team, are scheduled to visit the affected areas on Monday to assess the situation.