Indian Railways launch another Vande Bharat Express train in this state: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways may introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Uttarakhand. As per reports, the train will connect Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with Dehradun in Uttarakhand. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train for Uttarakhand.

The move comes after a meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital on Friday, during which the demand was presented.

Also Read: SpiceJet’s announces festive sale offer for passengers

At present, the Indian Railways operate a semi-high speed train in the New Delhi- Dehradun route. This train was introduced on May 25, 2023.

The Dehradun-Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 545 km in less than 9 hours. It would be the fastest train on the route followed by Dehradun-Howrah Superfast Express and Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express. Both the trains cover the same distance in 10:15 hrs and 10:40 hrs respectively.

The Dehradun-Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will be composed of 8 coaches. It will have 2 types of seating arrangements i.e. AC Chair Car and AC Executive Chair Car. The train is expected to run 6 days a week.