Indian Railways to operate 17 new AC local trains: Details

Nov 6, 2023, 03:12 pm IST

Mumbai: The Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways will  operate 17 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services in Mumbai. After this, the  total number of AC local train services will increase to 96 from the present 79.

These new trains will be operated between Dahanu Road and Andheri stations and  will be extended up to Churchgate station.  As of now, the Western Railway operates 1,394 services, including the AC trains.

