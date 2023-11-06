Indian Railways to operate 17 new AC local trains: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways will operate 17 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services in Mumbai. After this, the total number of AC local train services will increase to 96 from the present 79.

These new trains will be operated between Dahanu Road and Andheri stations and will be extended up to Churchgate station. As of now, the Western Railway operates 1,394 services, including the AC trains.