Inquiry notices issued to 16 students for protesting outside JNU Vice Chancellor’s House

An official notification reveals that four representatives from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and twelve hostel presidents have been served with inquiry notices for their involvement in a protest held outside the residence of the Vice Chancellor. As of now, there has been no immediate response from Proctor N Janardhana Raju regarding this matter.

The students who have received the notices have been instructed to present themselves before the proctor for an inquiry scheduled on November 7. The inquiry was initiated based on a complaint submitted by the chief security officer, alleging the participation of these students in a protest that took place in front of the Vice Chancellor’s residence on September 19.

The cause of the protest was attributed to a disruption in water supply lasting several days in at least five hostels. According to one of the students who received the notice and JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, the affected hostels, housing around 700-800 students, continue to face water shortages, with water supply limited to just five hours a day.

In response to this development, JNUSU has scheduled a meeting of all students’ organizations on Sunday to address the issue. Furthermore, the students’ union plans to visit the proctor’s office on Monday for negotiations.