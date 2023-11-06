DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

IRCTC introduces new air tour package to Thailand: Details

Nov 6, 2023, 07:52 pm IST

Patna: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new tour package. The IRCTC’s Regional Office in Patna announced a air tour package named  ‘Thrilling Thailand.

The package include roundtrip airfare (Patna-Bangkok-Patna) via Indigo Airlines, hotel accommodation in a 3-star hotel, with twin, double, or triple sharing.  IRTCTC will provide 3 meals a day.

Also Read: Indian Railways launch another Vande Bharat Express train in this state: Details 

The tour will cover Coral Island in Pattaya, Alcazar Show in Pattaya, Safari World with Marine Park in Bangkok and a half-day city tour in Bangkok, featuring the Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Nov 6, 2023, 07:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button