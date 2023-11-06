Lufthansa commences direct Bengaluru to Munich flights

The Lufthansa Group inaugurated a non-stop route from Bengaluru to Munich, the capital of Bavaria in Germany, commencing service on November 4. This decision marked Bengaluru as the first destination within the Lufthansa Group network post-COVID. According to a statement from the Group, alongside Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru now represents the third Indian city with a direct link for travelers via Lufthansa’s 5-star-rated Munich hub. The Group has outlined plans to operate 64 weekly flights between India and Europe by January 2024.

This Bengaluru-Munich service highlights Lufthansa’s strong commitment to the Indian market, with the Lufthansa Group’s capacity to India surpassing pre-COVID levels. As per George Ettiyil, the Senior Director of Lufthansa Group for South Asia, the airline’s enduring investment in India, spanning more than 90 years, led to the selection of Bengaluru as their first new destination in the Asia-Pacific region since the pandemic began. Presently, the service operates thrice weekly, and Lufthansa passengers can enjoy their journey aboard the Airbus A350-900, a highly modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft.

This expansion of Lufthansa’s routes signifies their strong commitment to reconnecting with the Indian market and demonstrates their recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The addition of Bengaluru as a destination in their network is a significant development for travelers, offering more convenient options for international travel.