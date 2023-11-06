Market valuation of 9 of top-10 firms climb by Rs 97,463 crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 9 of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 97,463.46 crore last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex surged 580.98 points or 0.91%. Top gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. The only laggard was Bajaj Finance.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 36,399.36 crore to Rs 15,68,995.24 crore. State Bank of India’s market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 15,305.71 crore to reach Rs 5,15,976.44 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 14,749.52 crore to Rs 6,54,042.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 11,657.11 crore to Rs 11,25,842.89 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel zoomed Rs 9,352.15 crore to Rs 5,23,087.22 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained Rs 6,320.4 crore to Rs 5,89,418.46 crore. Infosys added Rs 3,507.08 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,76,529.86 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied Rs 109.77 crore to Rs 12,26,093.23 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 62.36 crore to Rs 5,40,699.70 crore.

However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 5,210.91 crore to Rs 4,49,604.04 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.