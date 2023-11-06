NIA submits chargesheet in cases related to ISIS and Hizb-ut-Tahrir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in two separate cases, filing charge sheets against a total of 17 individuals associated with the radical group Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) and seven others who had allegiance to ISIS. HuT is an extremist organization with the objective of establishing a Sharia-based Islamic nation through violent means, while ISIS is a Sunni jihadist group known for its violent ideology.

The investigations conducted by the NIA revealed that members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) were covertly recruiting and building their network in Madhya Pradesh, India. It has been established that these individuals were influenced by HuT’s radical ideology, which sought to create a Sharia-based Islamic nation in India through violent acts. The individuals charge-sheeted in this case include Mohammad Alam, Misbah ul Hasan, Mehraj Ali, Khalid Hussain, Syed Sami Rizvi, Yasir Khan, Salman Ansari, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Shahrukh, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Kareem, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Saleem, Abdur Rahman, Sheikh Junaid, and Mohammad Salman.

According to the NIA, Hizb-ut-Tahrir had been running training camps and recruiting like-minded individuals into their terror network. Their activities were aimed at undermining the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India, with the explicit goal of spreading terror among the population. These actions underscore the agency’s commitment to countering and addressing threats posed by such extremist groups.