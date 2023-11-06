Ranveer & Deepika’s Airport Stroll Sparks Romance

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were recently captured strolling hand in hand as they left the Kalina airport in Santacruz. The video, which gained popularity on social media, showcased Deepika in an elegant white suit, a matching dupatta, and her hair neatly tied in a bun, complemented by stylish black glasses. Meanwhile, Ranveer sported a dashing all-black outfit and a charming small moustache, rounding off his look with sleek black sunglasses.

In the video, Ranveer was seen lovingly holding Deepika’s hand as they walked towards their car. He opened the car door for her, displaying their affection. Inside the car, the lovebirds appeared engrossed in a happy chat, deepening the admiration of their fans. Commenters on the video couldn’t help but express their delight, with one writing, “just looking like a wow,” and another adding, “Nice jodi.”

In recent times, Deepika made an appearance on Karan Johar’s talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8’ with Ranveer, where she candidly discussed her initial thoughts on relationships, sparking some controversy. On the film front, Deepika was last seen in a special role in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Jawan’ and in a lead role in ‘Pathaan.’ She is now poised to make her Telugu debut with ‘Kalki: 2898 AD,’ featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani. Meanwhile, Ranveer has ‘Singham Again’ in his pipeline, adding to the anticipation of their fans and the Bollywood industry.