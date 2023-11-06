Strong earthquake hits Nepal, tremors were felt in Delhi

Kathmandu: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Nepal today. The tremors were felt in New Delhi and parts of north India. This is the second earthquake in Nepal in three days.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Friday night. Hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation’s remote mountainous region were destroyed in this earthquake. This was the worst earthquake that the country witnessed since 2015. The epicentre of Friday’s earthquake was at Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, about 550 km from Kathmandu.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.