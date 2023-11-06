Swiatek dominates Sabalenka, advances to WTA Finals title match.

In the semi-final clash of the WTA Finals in Cancun on Sunday, Poland’s Iga Swiatek delivered a strong performance, defeating her rival Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-3, 6-2. This victory has brought the world number one ranking within Swiatek’s grasp as she heads into the title match on Monday.

As the cool and composed Swiatek secured her win, it set the stage for a final showdown against American Jessica Pegula. Swiatek has the opportunity to finish the year at the top of the rankings if she can clinch the championship. Notably, Sabalenka, the current number one, had ended Swiatek’s WTA Finals campaign in the penultimate stage the previous year. However, in this encounter, Sabalenka struggled with uncharacteristic forehand errors, which hampered her efforts in Cancun.

The match initially started on Saturday but was suspended due to inclement weather with Swiatek leading 2-1 in the first set. When play resumed on Sunday, Swiatek swiftly seized the momentum and broke Sabalenka’s serve in the fourth game. Sabalenka couldn’t establish a single break point in the second set, and her frustration was evident as she slammed her racquet after an errant shot, granting Swiatek the break in the third game. Swiatek maintained her composure, committing few errors, and secured another break point with a powerful overhead smash in the seventh game.

Swiatek celebrated with gusto as Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, netted a shot on match point. This victory continues Swiatek’s impressive streak, following her recent triumph at the China Open. After the match, she expressed her gratitude to the crowd, saying, “Thank you guys for coming. Thank you for cheering. I really appreciate it. You give us energy to play from December to November. I’m really grateful. See you tomorrow.”

Looking ahead to the final match against the formidable Jessica Pegula, Swiatek acknowledged the challenge, stating, “Jessie (Pegula) is a great player, and she fully deserves to be in the final of any tournament. I know it’s not going to be easy. There’s a lot to think about. I’m just going to focus on myself tomorrow. She’s really solid and can handle everything mentally. I’ll try to do my best and give 100%. That’s all I can do.” Notably, neither finalist has dropped a set in Cancun, and Pegula had previously defeated Swiatek in their last meeting during the Montreal semi-final.