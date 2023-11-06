This port becomes India’s first port to handle monthly cargo volumes of 16 million tones

Ahmedabad: Mundra Port in Gujarat has created a bew record. The port handled by Adani Group has set another record by handling 16.1 million tonnes of cargo in October. This is the highest-ever volume by any port in India.

Mundra Port is the largest port in the country. The port has handled 102 MMT of cargo so far this year. This is a 9% year-on-year growth. The port crossed the 100 MMT mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year.

The port handled handling 4.2 million twenty-foot equivalents (TEUs) of containers in just 203 days, a feat achieved in 225 days in the previous financial year.

It added new cargo types such as Hydrolysis Pi Gas (HPG) to its portfolio. So far in 2023, it docked over 2,480 ships and serviced over 11,500 rakes.