Thrikkakara municipality imposes nighttime hotel restrictions

The Thrikkakara Municipality has made the decision to impose restrictions on hotels and business establishments, requiring them to close between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. This decision was prompted by a surge in the sale of drugs within the area. The municipality cited recent conflicts that occurred during nighttime events at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram as a contributing factor. The decision was reached in a meeting led by the municipal council and included representatives from the hotel merchant association, Kerala Police, and excise officials. Initially, this restriction will be in effect for six months and awaits approval in the upcoming municipal council meeting. Notably, this move may significantly impact people working in areas like Kakkanad, including Info Park, Smart City, and the Collectorate, where numerous tech professionals are employed. The plan is to collaborate with both the municipality and the police to implement this new regulation, although it faces opposition from some traders and the general public.