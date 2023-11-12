Astronomers spot mysterious galaxy that looks eerily similar to our own Milky Way galaxy

Astronomers have made an astonishing discovery by identifying a distant galaxy, ceers-2112, with an eerie similarity to our own Milky Way. This finding resulted from the analysis of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera. Initially appearing as a hazy blob, further investigation using different wavelengths revealed a complex and barred spiral structure resembling the Milky Way.

Galaxies exhibit diverse sizes, shapes, and luminosities, ranging from large, blobby structures to irregular, small ones and gigantic, stretched-out formations. The Milky Way, a barred spiral galaxy, features gas and stars concentrated in radiating lines, akin to cosmic ribbons trailing from a spinning gymnast. While various factors influence a galaxy’s shape, such as collisions or crowding neighbors, it’s understood that complex shapes require time to form.

The galaxy ceers-2112 challenges previous beliefs about barred spiral galaxies’ existence, suggesting they may have emerged two billion years after the Big Bang, contrary to the previous estimate of 8 billion years. Despite the galaxy being too faint to observe the details of its spiraling arms, the presence of a thickened bar at its center indicates a well-developed state for its age.

Astronomer Alexander de la Vega from the University of California, Riverside, noted that bars in galaxies are typically found in spiral formations. The discovery of the bar in ceers-2112 suggests that galaxies matured and became ordered more rapidly than previously thought, prompting a need for revisions in certain aspects of galaxy formation and evolution theories.

Galaxies are concentrations of gas and dust that come together under gravity. Comprising dark matter and debris, these structures undergo nuclear fusion to form stars and planets when sufficient material accumulates in one spot.