‘Celestial Kerala’: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new tour package. The new tour package to Kerala is named ‘Celestial Kerala Ex Mumbai’.

The five nights and six days tour will cover Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The tour will take place from January 11 to January 16, 2024, February 11 to February 16, 2024, and March 5 to March 10, 2024.

The itinerary of the tour

Day 1: The tourists will arrive at Cochin Airport from Mumbai and then go to a hotel. They will spend the day sightseeing at the Mattancherry Palace, Jewish Synagogue, Saint Francis Church, and Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica. The tourists can get a view of Chinese fishing nets on Fort Kochi Beach. They will also go to the Broadway Market, the local market famous for good quality spices.

Day 2: The tourists will go to Marine Drive for boating and later proceed to Munnar. They will visit the Tea Museum and enjoy the cultural shows at Punarjani Traditional Village. They will spend the night at a hotel in Munnar.

Also Read: EICMA Motor Show 2023: Suzuki unveils GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R: Details

Day 3: The tourists will visit the Eravikulam National Park, Mattupatty Dam, Echo Point and Kundla Lake.

Day 4: They will proceed to Thekkady and check in to a hotel. They will enjoy boating in the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in the afternoon. The tourists will spend the night at a hotel in Thekkady.

Day 5: The tourists will proceed to Kumarakom and go to a houseboat there. They will go on a cruise along the backwaters, return back to Cochin and spend the night there.

Day 6: In the morning, the tourists will leave the hotel and can go shopping. Later, they will go to Cochin Airport to catch the return flight to Mumbai.