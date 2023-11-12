Controversy Erupts Over Prayer at Thrissur Govt Office; District Collector Initiates Investigation

The district child protection unit, operating under the Department of Women and Child Development, faces criticism for organizing a prayer to dispel negative energy. District Collector V R Krishna Theja has initiated an investigation following a complaint against the child protection officer. The sub-collector is tasked with conducting an inquiry and submitting a comprehensive report.

According to the complaint, a seminarian was brought to the government office to conduct the prayer. Child protection officer Bindu explained to Manorama News that the one-minute prayer took place before office hours on September 6, prompted by ongoing issues, including the resignation of contract workers.

Bindu clarified, “A seminarian from Childline suggested the prayer due to tensions at the office. Although I initially deemed it illegal during office hours, I later granted permission. On September 6, around 5.35 pm, the boy conducted a one-minute prayer. Employees present merely stood during the chanting. Attendance was voluntary; no one was forced.”

The district child protection office employs 28 contract workers. If the officer is found guilty in the probe, appropriate action will be taken. Allegations suggest some employees complained, accusing the officer of coercing staff to participate in the prayer.

The child protection unit operates from the district collectorate building in Ayyanthole. Employees reportedly filed complaints with the Chief Minister and higher officials, labeling the prayer an illegal act within the office.