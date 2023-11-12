EICMA Motor Show 2023: Hero unveils Xoom 160, 125R Scooters

Milan: Leading two-wheeler brand in India, Hero MotoCorp unveiled a number of new models and concepts at EICMA 2023 Motor Show in Milam Italy. The company revealed its Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R scooters and the Xtunt and electric Vida vehicles.

HERO XOOM 160 MAXI-SCOOTER: The Xoom 160 has a 156cc liquid-cooled engine. It also has split LED tail lights, a dual chamber LED headlamp, and 14-inch wheels with MRF Zapper Kurve tyres with a block pattern. The scooter has remote seat opening, keyless starting, and a ‘Find My Scooter’ feature. The anticipated release date of this maxi scooter is March 2024.

Hero Xoom 125R: The scooter is equipped with a brand-new 125cc engine, 14-inch alloy wheels with MRF Zapper tyres, and a completely digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, it adds consecutive LED blinkers to the section. The launch date is scheduled for March 2024.

Hero 2.5 R Xtunt: The Xtunt features a liquid-cooled engine, likely a 250cc unit based on the Hero Karizma XMR, and may be incorporated into future motorcycles. The concept also includes active aero tech and a ‘Follow me drone’ functionality.

Vida Electric Concepts: Two electric concepts, the Lynx and Acro, were unveiled under the Vida brand. The Lynx is an electric dirtbike weighing just 82kg. The Acro is an electric off-roader for kids aged 3-9 years, featuring a three-point adjustable frame.