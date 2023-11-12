Study claims that pets don’t have any positive impact on the well-being of their owners

A recent study, published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, challenges the widely held belief that pets contribute positively to the well-being of their owners. The study, conducted during the distressing period of the COVID-19 pandemic, involved assessing 767 people three times in May 2020 to better understand the impact of pets on participants’ mental well-being.

Despite pet owners claiming increased happiness and positive emotions due to their pets, the study found little data supporting these assertions. When researchers compared the well-being of pet owners with that of non-pet owners, they discovered no significant difference in happiness, irrespective of pet type, quantity, or closeness.

William Chopik, an associate professor in MSU’s Department of Psychology and co-author of the study, remarked, “People say that pets make them happy, but when we actually measure happiness, that doesn’t appear to be the case. People see friends as lonely or wanting companionship, and they recommend getting a pet. But it’s unlikely that it’ll be as transformative as people think.”

The study suggests that the similar levels of happiness between pet owners and non-pet owners may be due to other activities contributing to happiness in the latter group. Researchers argue that relying solely on pets for improved well-being may be unfair and potentially costly, considering other life activities that could enhance happiness.

While previous studies have linked pet ownership to healthier hearts, reduced stress, anxiety, and depression, increased exercise, and improved cardiovascular health, the new findings challenge these perceptions. The study underscores the importance of further research to gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between pet ownership and human well-being.