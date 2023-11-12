WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature

Mumbai: Leading messaging app, WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy feature. The new feature named ‘ Protect IP Address in Call’ will allows users to hide their location during calls. Android and iOS users can enjoy this new feature.

At present, when you make calls on WhatsApp, normally your device’s IP address is visible to the person you are talking to. This might reveal information like your location. After enabling the new feature, your calls will go through WhatsApp’s servers, keeping your IP address private. The other parties in the call cannot see your IP address. This will also make it hard to detect your general geographical location.

‘Most calling products people use today have peer-to-peer connections between participants. This direct connection allows for faster data transfers and better call quality, but it also means that participants need to know each other’s IP addresses. IP addresses may contain information that some of our most privacy-conscious users are mindful of, such as broad geographical location or internet provider,’ WhatsApp said in a blog post.