208 Diwali-related Emergency Calls Handled by Delhi Fire Service

On Diwali, the Delhi Fire Service dealt with 208 fire-related calls, with 22 attributed to firecrackers and other stress situations, as stated by an official on Monday. While major fire incidents occurred in locations like Sadar Bazar, East of Kailash, Shastri Nagar, Sultanpur, and Tilak Nagar, no injuries were reported. At Sadar Bazar, 22 fire tenders worked for two hours to control a blaze in a godown in Central Delhi. In Tilak Nagar, a market fire affected half a dozen shops, and a separate incident was reported in Sultanpuri, outer Delhi.

Among the 208 calls, 166 were fire-related, including 22 linked to firecrackers and 21 involving garbage fires. The remaining calls covered various situations such as the rescue of animals, bird rescues, road accidents, special jobs, and standby requests.

Providing a historical perspective, the Fire Department shared that in the last 13 years, the number of fire calls fluctuated, with a peak of 290 in 2015 and a low of 152 in 2021. This year, a total of 201 fire-related calls were recorded. The DFS emphasized their commitment to handling diverse emergencies during the festive season and beyond.