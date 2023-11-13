Charming eco-friendly lodges beckon tourists near Idukki Dam.

The Tourism Department recently unveiled its eco-lodges near the picturesque Idukki Dam, drawing enthusiastic attention from tourists. Nestled on 25 acres, the facility boasts 12 cottages, each meticulously crafted in Kerala’s traditional architectural style, using wood for an eco-friendly touch.

Travelers coming from Ernakulam and Thodupuzha can easily access the site by traveling an additional 1.5 km along the main road from Cheruthoni. The Vazhathope grama panchayat hosts these eco-lodges, offering nature-friendly accommodation. Beyond the tranquil retreat, visitors can explore nearby attractions like Cheruthoni Dam, Dam View Park, Idukki DTPC Park, Migration Memorial Tourism Village, and Calvary Mount, all within a 10-km radius.

The project incurred a total cost of Rs 6.72 crore, with Rs 2.78 crore sanctioned by the State government and Rs 5.05 crore allotted by the Central government through the Swadesh Darshan project. The daily tariff for this immersive experience is Rs 4,130, and reservations can be conveniently made online through the Tourism department’s website at www.Keralaturism.org. As this eco-friendly haven beckons, it combines sustainable living with the allure of Idukki’s natural wonders, creating a memorable escape for travelers.