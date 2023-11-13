Diwali Fireworks Claims Lives of 5 Family Members in Nagaland

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagaland’s Dimapur district as a fire claimed the lives of five family members, including three children, in the Naharbari area, according to an official’s statement on Monday. The devastating event occurred at approximately 10:45 pm on Sunday, engulfing rows of thatched houses inhabited by a non-Naga community. Preliminary findings from the Fire & Emergency Services official suggest that the ignition of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations may have triggered the blaze.

The impact of the fire extends beyond the immediate casualties, affecting approximately 50 families in the area. Despite the challenging circumstances, six fire tenders successfully extinguished the flames after nearly two hours of efforts. The official emphasized that a thorough investigation is necessary to determine the precise cause of the fire. The bodies of the deceased victims have been handed over to the police as authorities work to understand the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.