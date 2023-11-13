Indian Railways cancels several trains on this route: Full list

Coimbatore: The Southern Railway (SR) zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled the operations of several trains over the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR). The decision was taken due to the heavy rainfall and landslides. Several trees have fallen on the track between Kallar-Coonoor section of NMR.

The rail traffic has been suspended till November 16, 2023 (Thursday). Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given a full refund of the ticket fare.

List of trains cancelled over Nilgiri Mountain Railway:-

Train Number 06136 Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam Passenger Special scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 07:10 hrs

Train number 06137 Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam Passenger Special scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 14:00 hrs

Train number 06141 Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 07:45 hrs

Train number 06143 Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 12:35 hrs

Train number 06138 Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 16:00 hrs

Train number 06139 Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 09:15 hrs

Train number 06142 Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 12:15 hrs

Train number 06140 Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 17:30 hrs

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), is one of the most popular tourist train. It achieved UNESCO’s World Heritage Site status in 2005. The Mettupalayam to Ooty has 9 stations on its route. These are – Mettupalayam, Kallar, Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellington, Aruvangadu, Ketti, Lovedale and Udagamandalam (Ooty). The entire route has around 208 curves, 250 bridges, 16 tunnels and 15 ROB/RUBs. A total of 4 pairs of trains ply on route in both the directions.