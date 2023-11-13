Kannur Congress-Led Municipality Faces Dilemma Over Funding LDF’s ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’.

The Sreekandapuram Municipality in Kannur, under Congress rule, sparked controversy by approving Rs 50,000 for the LDF government’s ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’. This decision contradicted the UDF leadership’s directive to refrain from funding, citing it as a political campaign. Municipal Vice Chairman K Sivadasan explained that the decision was made before receiving instructions from the UDF leadership. However, the District Congress Committee (DCC) has intervened, proposing a special council meeting to revoke the decision.

During the council meeting, one Congress councillor opposed the decision, but it was passed considering technicalities. Sivadasan clarified, “We don’t want to defy UDF leadership. We will examine the possibility of canceling the decision by calling a special council meeting soon.” The state government had instructed cooperative societies and local bodies to contribute to the Nava Kerala Sadas. Opposition leader VD Satheesan stated on Saturday that UDF-ruled local bodies would not fund the event, alleging the government was collecting funds without distributing maintenance grants.