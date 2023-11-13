Online shopping : Thane resident orders smartphone, gets soap bars

In Thane, Maharashtra, a 25-year-old man faced deception when he ordered a Rs 46,000 smartphone from an online shopping platform but purportedly received three soap bars in the delivered parcel, as reported by the police on Monday. The victim fell prey to a scam involving tampering with the parcel during the delivery process, according to an official statement from the Bhayander police station. The individual had initially sought an iPhone worth Rs 46,000 from an online shopping portal. On November 9, upon opening the delivered package, the man, employed at a photocopy shop, discovered three dishwashing soap bars inside the mobile phone carton, as outlined in the police complaint he filed.

Responding to the incident, the police registered an offense against the unidentified perpetrator under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, as disclosed by an official on Saturday. The case is currently under investigation as authorities work to identify and apprehend the culprit behind this fraudulent act. The victim’s unfortunate experience highlights the challenges associated with online transactions and the need for vigilance in preventing such deceptive practices.