PM Modi foresees countdown for Congress government exit in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for corruption on Monday, asserting that the countdown has begun for the exit of the party’s government in Chhattisgarh. During a rally in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also commented on the alleged power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo. He quipped that if the Congress can betray its own senior leaders, it is certain to deceive the people and not fulfill its promises.

According to Modi, the Congress has realized that its time in Chhattisgarh is coming to an end. He mentioned insights from journalists and political analysts predicting the chief minister’s potential defeat in the Patan seat election. Modi claimed that the Congress harbors intense animosity towards him, going to the extent of abusing the entire OBC community in his name.

Highlighting the Congress’s refusal to apologize after a court directive, Modi described it as an example of the party’s profound animosity toward the OBC community. He further accused the Congress of disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar and plotting to end his politics. Modi concluded by asserting that the Congress is willing to do anything for vote bank politics and appeasement.

Notably, polling for 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7, with voting for the remaining 70 seats scheduled for November 17.