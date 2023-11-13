Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operations Ongoing , CM Dhami Visits Site

All 40 workers who were trapped following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi have been confirmed safe, with communication established, officials reported on Monday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the site to oversee ongoing rescue operations. Rescuers worked overnight to create an escape passage for the laborers, providing them with food and water, as they had been trapped for nearly 30 hours. The tunnel collapse occurred between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway. The list of trapped workers, issued by the District Emergency Operation Centre, indicates their diverse origins, with individuals from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh.

CM Dhami assured reporters that all efforts were focused on safely rescuing the trapped workers, emphasizing that their well-being is a top priority. He conveyed a commitment to the families of the trapped laborers that they would be rescued soon, and highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Centre and the state government for the rescue mission. The rescue teams, comprising multiple agencies such as the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and BRO, have been actively engaged in operations since Sunday morning. NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalko mentioned that efforts were being made to stabilize the falling loose debris inside the tunnel, with shotcrete being employed for the purpose. Despite the challenges, officials remain focused on the expeditious rescue of the trapped workers, and the combined efforts of various agencies reflect a coordinated response to address the situation.