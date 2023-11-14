NASA’s ambitious Mars Sample Return mission is in jeopardy. Here’s why

NASA’s intricate Mars Sample Return mission, considered one of the most challenging space endeavors to date, is facing a critical setback, as reported by The Guardian. The project, aiming to retrieve rock samples from Mars utilizing unmanned probes and robotic rovers for subsequent analysis on Earth in the search for signs of life, is now in peril due to escalating costs that pose a severe budget crisis for the space agency.

The mission hinges on the utilization of the robot rover Perseverance, presently situated on Mars to collect rock samples stored in titanium tubes. In the future, a lander is slated to retrieve these tubes and position them in orbit around Mars. An Earth return orbiter, constructed by the European Space Agency, is then tasked with transporting the samples back to Earth. This ambitious mission involves groundbreaking elements, such as the first-ever space launch from another planet and a rendezvous in orbit around another planet.

However, an independent review panel, established by NASA, has determined that the mission’s budget estimates were initially “unrealistic.” The panel warns that the projected cost of $4.4 billion may soar to an alarming $8-11 billion, putting other NASA missions at risk of cancellation. The report contends that the current budget lacks credible technical and schedule baselines achievable with the available funding, indicating a “near zero probability” of success.

The surge in costs has already led to the deferment of several NASA-funded projects, including the Veritas mission focused on studying Venus and the Geospace Dynamics Constellation mission examining the upper atmosphere. Plasma physicist Allison Jaynes of Iowa University expressed concerns, stating, “You are cutting the artery, the lifeblood of our science.”

Scientists and experts worry about the broader repercussions on NASA’s scientific pursuits, with some noting the adverse impact on all NASA science due to the burdens imposed by the Mars Sample Return mission.

The escalation in costs can be attributed to various challenges, such as underestimating the spacecraft size needed for sample retrieval, complexities in preventing contamination, and supply shortages. Additionally, the mission failed to account for the measures required to prevent Earth bacteria and viruses from contaminating Mars soil samples, overlooking the potential risk of Martian lifeforms infecting our planet.

While some prominent scientists advocate for the mission’s cancellation, supporters emphasize its transformative potential, asserting that the scientific significance justifies its continuation despite the prevailing budget crisis.