NIA Seizes Multiple Properties in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took action by seizing several properties in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, invoking the anti-terror law. The immovable properties were confiscated in accordance with the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) based on orders from the NIA special court in Jammu. The NIA’s efforts resulted in the attachment of two landed properties, specifically orchards, with a combined area of nearly 20,000 square feet in Kakapora tehsil within the district. This move underscores the commitment to address and counteract activities associated with terrorism in the region, employing legal measures to curb such threats.

While the initial information highlights the attachment of these properties, further details regarding the specific nature and context of the seized assets are currently awaited. The action aligns with ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance security in the region, reflecting the authorities’ resolve to tackle issues related to unlawful activities and potential threats to national security.