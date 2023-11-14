Parliamentary panel recommends minimum six-month jail term for sellers of adulterated food

A parliamentary panel has proposed a minimum six-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for individuals involved in selling adulterated food or drinks. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, led by BJP MP Brijlal, deems the existing punishment inadequate in light of potential serious health consequences resulting from the consumption of adulterated food. The panel suggests enhancing the penalty to a minimum six-month jail term and a Rs 25,000 fine for the offense, emphasizing the need for a more stringent approach to tackle this public health concern.

Additionally, the committee welcomed the introduction of “community service” as a form of punishment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Recognizing the positive aspects of this reformative measure to reduce prison inmate numbers and enhance prison management, the panel recommended specifying the term and nature of community service, ensuring clarity in its implementation. The proposed laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), aim to replace antiquated legal acts, with the parliamentary panel’s reports submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.