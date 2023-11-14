Two foreigners detained in Mumbai by Narcotics Bureau, cocaine valued at Rs 20 crores seized

With operations reaching throughout India, the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken down a significant narcotics gang and apprehended two foreign nationals implicated in the crime.

The first arrest took place on November 9 at a Mumbai hotel when LA Gilmore, a citizen of Zambia, was taken into custody by NCB agents. Additionally, two kilograms of cocaine worth more than Rs 20 crores were taken from the accused by the authorities.

Two days later, in Delhi, the second accused, a Tanzanian woman, was arrested as a result of the arrest.

In response to intelligence inputs regarding a global drug trafficking organization that intended to smuggle cocaine into India, NCB Mumbai dispatched a squad to monitor a hotel where the suspected Zambian was supposed to stay.

After Gilmore’s check-in was verified, NCB agents thoroughly searched his luggage. A thorough examination turned out secret chambers under the bag’s lining that contained the illegal drug, even though at first nothing strange was found.

Gilmore was detained and questioned after arriving from Lusaka, Zambia, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

After providing information regarding middlemen in the drug trade, he received instructions from his handlers to travel to Delhi to deliver the drugs. In accordance with this, the NCB traveled to Delhi and established a covert surveillance operation.

They stopped MR Augustino, the Tanzanian woman Gilmore was about to give the medications to, on November 11. Both are currently being held by NCB Mumbai while they conduct additional research.

This operation is timely because there is always a spike in demand for expensive party drugs like cocaine over the holiday season.