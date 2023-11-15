1,000 ‘One Station One Product’ Stores to Support Artisans

The Indian Railway has rolled out over a thousand establishments in railway stations nationwide as part of its ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) initiative, introduced on May 20, 2022. Functioning as a 15-day pilot project initially, the OSOP scheme, as reported by the Ministry of Railways, has considerably broadened opportunities for skilled artisans. As of November 9, 2023, there are operational OSOP outlets at 1,037 stations across 27 states, totaling 1,134, with Tamil Nadu leading at 146 outlets, followed by West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with 123 and 112 outlets, respectively.

These OSOP outlets, a pioneering concept, feature a unique design, ambiance, and logo developed by the National Institute of Design-Ahmedabad. Supplied by Indian Railways at railway stations, these outlets aim to enhance the visibility of indigenous products and support local craftsmen. The scheme is rapidly gaining momentum with plans to showcase local indigenous products at nearly all stations. As of November 9, the initiative has offered opportunities to 39,847 direct beneficiaries and an additional five indirect beneficiaries for each allotment, bringing the total to 143,232 beneficiaries. Total sales under the scheme have reached ?49.58 crore, according to an official statement.

Announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, the OSOP scheme seeks to provide livelihood opportunities through skill development for local artisans, potters, weavers, and craftsmen. Railways allocate the outlets through a tendering process, and the scheme employs various outreach measures, including advertising, social media, public announcements, press notifications, and personal visits to artisans. The products available at these outlets encompass a wide range, from artifacts and handicrafts to textiles, traditional appliances, and locally made or grown food products in processed or semi-processed forms, all crafted by local artisans or tribals.