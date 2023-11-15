36 killed in J&K’s Doda bus accident

A tragic incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, where a bus carrying 55 passengers skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway. The bus rolled down a 300-foot gorge, resulting in the death of 36 passengers, with officials indicating that the death toll may rise. Local authorities, along with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, are actively engaged in the rescue operation, transporting some injured passengers to a nearby hospital.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.” The Prime Minister’s Office announced that an ex-gratia of ?2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be provided to the families of the deceased, and ?50,000 assistance for the injured. The cause of the accident remains unknown, and officials are working to determine the circumstances. Reports indicate that the bus was heavily crowded when the tragic incident occurred.