Andhra University achieves A++ grade from NAAC

Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has achieved an impressive A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), boasting a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.74 out of 4. This places AU among the top three universities in the country, according to Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy. The V-C highlighted that only three institutes in the University category have a CGPA of 3.70, with AU securing the highest score.

During a press conference, Prasad Reddy revealed that the accreditation, typically granted for five years, has been extended to seven years for Andhra University, ensuring recognition until November 8, 2030. This achievement not only brings pride but also greater responsibility, as the university is now eligible to apply for the status of an Institute of Eminence (IoE). It also opens opportunities for establishing a university campus abroad and is considered beneficial for securing research funds.

Underlining the positive impact on students, the V-C attributed the accomplishment to the collective effort of the Andhra University community. The evaluation, aligned with the Nadu-Nedu scheme, focused on aspects like the conservation of historical structures and the completion of essential facilities. Notably, AU’s Startup Incubation Centre (A-Hub), Yoga, Sports, and Psychological Counseling Centres received commendable scores under the Institutional Best Practices. The NAAC grade is expected to invigorate AU as it approaches its centenary celebrations, inspiring everyone at the university as they prepare for the upcoming National Youth Convention in January.