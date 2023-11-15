Chinese President arrives in the US ahead of the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Tuesday evening (Nov 14) ahead of the highly anticipated summit with President Joe Biden and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, which is currently underway in California’s San Francisco.

This marks Xi Jinping’s first visit to the US in six years, occurring at a time when both nations grapple with strained ties.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (Nov 15) on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with trade issues expected to top the agenda.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated in a release that the leaders would discuss the “continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication” and how they “can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community.”

The focus areas for the summit include:

Biden-Xi equation: This marks only the second meeting between the two leaders since Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. Xi Jinping’s last visit to the United States was in 2017 during Donald Trump’s presidency. The interaction will be closely watched, given the historic low in ties between the world’s two largest economies.

Taiwan: With elections due in Taiwan in 2024, China is expected to seek assurances from Washington DC against supporting anti-China players in the political landscape.

Indo-Pacific: China is concerned about increased US involvement in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the South China Sea. Beijing is likely to convey a strong message regarding the US’s security commitments.

Fentanyl menace: Washington is aiming for concrete outcomes, including the restoration of military ties and efforts to combat the trade of fentanyl, a harmful synthetic opioid in the US. Resolving the fentanyl issue may involve discussions on lifting human rights sanctions on China’s police forensic institute.

High-tech chips: China seeks to address tariffs and export controls on advanced semiconductors. The leaders may explore opportunities to enhance commercial flights and potentially ease visa restrictions for journalists.

World issues: Anticipated topics include global concerns such as conflicts in the Middle East, Russia’s actions in Ukraine, North Korea’s connections with Russia, issues related to Taiwan, human rights, artificial intelligence, and trade relations.

Climate: Both nations have agreed to revive a bilateral working group on climate, collaborating on issues like methane, plastic pollution, and energy transition, as indicated in a joint statement released by the countries’ top climate envoys, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua early Wednesday.