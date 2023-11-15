Exports from India surge by 6.21% in October

New Delhi: Exports from India surged by 6.21% in October. The overall exports from India in last month stood at $33.57 billion. It was at $31.6 billion a year-ago. Total imports also increased to $65.03 billion in October. It was at $ 57.91 billion in October 2022.

The country’s trade deficit in October stood at $31.46 billion. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports.

Exports from India declined by 2.6% to $34.47 billion in September this year. It was at $35.39 billion in the same month last year. Imports too fell by 15% to $53.84 billion as against $63.37 billion recorded in September 2022. During the April-October period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 7%t to $244.89 billion. Imports during the seven-month period fell by 8.95% to $391.96 billion.